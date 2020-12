Rapper Joey B says he wouldn’t consider visiting his electoral site to cast his vote in this year’s election.

As many prepare ahead of December 7, 2020 elections, the musician said he wouldn’t partake in the voting process because there is so much to do in the country.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, Joey B said “things are not right. I am not voting and I wish we all would not.”

