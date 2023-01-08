Ghanaians called for Hiphop recording Artiste, Joey B’s head after he failed to show up to an event despite being paid for, and a flyer released to that effect.

That was the second consecutive time Joey had a ‘no-show’, leaving fans to the conclusion the act was deliberate to disrespect his fans who had paid to enjoy his music.

What they did not know was that the artiste was battling for his life, having constant asthmatic attacks after his condition became chronic four years ago.

Joey B made the revelation in series of tweets where he apologised to his fans.

According to him, he appreciates every effort his fans make to see him on stage, and in as much as he wanted to show up, he suffered a serious attack last minute.

i have still performed in this condition and exuded rage/energy on stage. i will not deliberately take monies and not deliver as expected. i did not no show an event because i think i’m drake. free events sef, i still show love how much more paid ones. — Joey B (@1RealJoeyB) January 7, 2023

The development, he said was communicated to the event organisers who should have done the appropriate thing by announcing his absence prior to the show.

According to him, he intended to make his condition private, but with the recent attacks on his brand and reputation, he has been forced to make the painful disclosure.

He revealed as of last year till date, he had been suffering constant asthmatic attacks due to the weather change and excessive dust in Ghana.

However, Joey B said publicising his condition is not to seek sympathy or as an excuse for not dropping music in a while.

i’ve kept these attacks private as i dont want it as an excuse for not dropping music or seeking sympathy. but where it catch, image tarnishing come inside and i have to let y’all know whats been up. — Joey B (@1RealJoeyB) January 7, 2023

The artiste wishes that his fans understand him and remember him in prayers as he takes a break to seek treatment.