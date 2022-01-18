Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, sparked conversations on social media after she shared a throwback photo with rapper Joey B.

The 10-year-old photo didn’t engage the fans much unlike the caption that got Delay jabbing critics who hide in the shadows to criticise her looks.

Looking at the photo critically, Delay was captured at her then Smooch Fashion Boutique; looking poised to have an interview with the ‘Tonga’ rapper.

Joey B, donning his black T-shirt and white Khaki trousers, grabbed the waist of Delay, who was also easily flaunting her curvaceous body for the pose.

After uploading the photo on her Instagram on January 18, 2021, Delay complimented herself saying: “My throwback is somebody’s throw forward 🤨😜… 10 years ago with Joey B.”

Fans who commented under the post lauded her for keeping up with her beauty since her inception into the public space.

Meanwhile, some also used the opportunity to caution rapper Amerado, who has since inundated the digital space with photos and videos of himself chilling with Delay in recent times.

According to the comments, Amerado is a “fine young man” who shouldn’t bite more than he can chew.

