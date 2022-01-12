The Ministry of Interior has published a list of 13 statutory public holidays and two commemorative holidays to be observed in 2022.

Two of the statutory public holidays, New Year’s Day (January 1, 2022) and Constitution Day (January 7, 2022) have already been marked, leaving 11 more statutory public holidays for the year.

They include: Independence Day (March 6), Good Friday (April 15), Easter Monday (April 18), May Day (May 1), Eid-Ul-Fitr, Eid-Ul-Adha, Founders’ Day (August 4), Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day (September 21), Farmers’ Day (December 2), Christmas Day (December 25) and Boxing Day (December 26).

However, the two Commemorative Days, African Union Day (May 25) and Republic Day (July 1) will not be observed as public holidays.

