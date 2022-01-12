The planned meeting between the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the National Labour Commission (NLC) has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 13, 2022.

The meeting, which was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, will consider the legality or otherwise of the three-day old strike by UTAG.

It is also expected to discuss the conditions of service demanded by UTAG, failure of stakeholders to stick to an earlier agreement, and consider the ‘hearing of the issues in dispute.”

The NLC announced the decision to change the meeting day in a letter dated January 10, 2022 and signed by the Director of Administration, Dr Bernice Welbeck.

Ahead of the meeting, UTAG accused the NLC of bias and questioned the ability of the Commission to fairly address the issues that have necessitated their strike.

The university teachers have been asking the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012/2013 which pegs the salary of an entry-level level at $2,084.42.

President of UTAG Dr. Solomon Nunoo has indicated that in spite of the earlier concerns raised, UTAG is hopeful of a favourable ruling.