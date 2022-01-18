Nestlé Ghana has announced the temporal removal of all Ideal Evaporated Milk and Carnation tea creamer off the shelves.

This follows the recent recall of some batches of coagulated products following consumer complaints.

The step though difficult they say is to provide full reassurance to consumers on the quality of their products.

The company, in a statement, said the withdrawal includes a recall of affected batches as requested by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

“We have observed with great concern that some consumers feel let down by the quality of some of our evaporated milk. We regret this very much.

“The quality and safety of our products are our number one priority. To ensure our consumers have the experience they deserve, Nestlé has taken the decision to take all IDEAL® Evaporated Milk and CARNATION® Tea Creamer off the shelves temporarily,” the statement read.

The batches for IDEAL® Evaporated Milk include; 12651489, 12951489, 12961489, 13001489, 13031489, 13131489, 13161489, 13171489, 13341489, 13351489

That of CARNATION® Tea Creamer are: 12901480, 12911489, 12931489, 12941489, 12951489, 12591489, 12601489, 12611489, 12651489, 13061489, 13071489, 13081489, 13091489, 13101489, 13231489.

Meanwhile, the company has assured it is working closely with the FDA to ensure that the recall process goes as smoothly as possible.

Read the full statement below: