Nestle Ghana has recalled 24 batches of evaporated milk from the market following social media uproar after consumers discovered coagulated milk in their Ideal and Carnation milk tins.

According to Nestle, the cause of the milk coagulation was due to the skimmed milk powder used to manufacture the milk being of poor heat stability.

Further investigation conducted by the Food and Drugs Authority in collaboration with Nestle had revealed that the milk did not pose a health hazard.

However, Nestle Ghana which prioritises “that our consumers have the best experiences with our products” is recalling 11 batches of Ideal milk and 13 batches of Carnation milk from the market, as these might be susceptible to coagulation.

IDEAL Milk: 12651489, 12951489, 12961489, 13001489, 13031489, 13031489, 13131489, 13161489, 13171489, 13341489, 13351489

CARNATION Tea Creamer: 12901480, 12911489, 12931489, 12941489, 12951489, 12601489, 12611489, 12651489, 13061489, 13071489, 13081489, 13091489, 13101489.

The batch numbers are listed below and can be found printed on top of the lid of each tin.

“Anyone who has an IDEAL Milk product or CARNATION Tea Creamer from one of these batches can drop them off at any one of the Nestlé offices across the country and obtain a replacement.

“Alternatively, they can contact us for information on other ways to exchange a product from these batches. Consumers who will return their products to any FDA office nationwide will be contacted by Nestlé for replacement,” Nestle said in a press statement.

The company expressed its regret at the inconvenience caused consumers and trade partners as a result of the issue and the recall.

“Anyone who has a concern can contact us on our toll-free number 0800120001. Alternatively, they can call on 030 2 21 1880(Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm) or call, WhatsApp or SMS us on 059 384 5697, 059 384 5649 and 059 384 5708 between 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

“They can email consumerservices@gh.nestle.com or send direct messages (DM) to @NestléCWAR on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or @IdealMilkGhana on Facebook and Instagram,” the company directed.

“We appreciate the feedback we have received from consumers who have shared their concerns. We want to reassure them we are doing our utmost to ensure that the products affected are recovered and replaced as smoothly as possible. We would like to thank all concerned for their understanding,” it concluded.

Below is the full statement