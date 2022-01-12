The Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) has commiserated with victims of the road accident which occurred on January 10, 2022 on the Bibiani–Anhyiaso–Bekwai road.

In a statement issued by the company’s Corporate Communications Unit, the MMTL said it has been saddened by the news of the accident, which has claimed 13 lives and left others injured.

“On Monday, January 10, 2022, at about 10:00 am, we received some sad news about MMTL bus with registration number AS 7123 – Y being involved in a crash with a Sprinter mini bus with registration number AS 1813 -19 at the outskirts of Anhyiaso in the Bibiani – Anhyiaso – Bekwai Municipality in the Western Region which has so far claimed 13 lives, all of whom were in the Sprinter mini bus”, the statement said.

The MMTL added that “It is really a sad moment for the company, as we mourn the cherished passengers on board the Sprinter bus who have lost their lives whilst wishing those injured speedy recovery. The Management of the company extends our condolences to the bereaved families in this difficult moment”.

The company has also dispatched personnel from its Risk and Safety Department to compliment the efforts of the Ghana Police Service in their investigations.

“We are entreating our cherished passengers and the general public to remain calm whilst investigations continue to unravel the cause of the crash with the assurance that MMTL remains the safest, reliable and efficient means of transportation in Ghana”, the statement added.

Staff of MMTL have also been cautioned “to refrain from making comments on the cause of the crash, as the company awaits a full scale investigations by the Ghana Police Service.”

The company also urged the media to be circumspect in their reportage in order to protect the sensitivities of the affected families.

Meanwhile, records from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service indicate that a total of 2,924 lives were lost through road accidents in 2021. This represents a 12.9% increase in deaths as compared to 2020. The year 2020 also recorded 2,589 persons being killed in road accidents; indicating that 335 more persons died in 2021.