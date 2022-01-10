About 13 persons including Senior High School (SHS) students are feared dead in an accident that occurred on the Bibiani-Anhwiaso road in the Western North Region.

The crash was recorded when a fully loaded sprinter bus with registration number AS 1813-19 collided with a metro mass transit bus driving in the opposite direction.

Reports gathered at the scene indicate that the driver of the sprinter attempted to wrongfully overtake a tricycle when it veered off its lane and slammed into the bus head-on at Anhwiaso Tanoso.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that all the passengers in the sprinter bus, including the SHS students resuming classes, did not survive.

Some passengers in the metro mass bus are also feared dead while 20 have sustained injuries.

The police and ambulance have visited the scene and transported the injured to the Bibiani Government Hospital and the Anhwiaso Community Hospital.

The police are yet to speak on the matter.

Meanwhile, the morticians from Bibiani Hospitals told Adom News that 8 bodies consisting of four men and 4 women were brought in while at and Anhwiaso, 4 bodies; three men and a woman were brought in, totaling the death rate to 12.

Meanwhile, a family of six also perished on the same Bibiani stretch on January 8 after their Honda Civic vehicle burst its offside tyre and plunged into a stream.