Despite the strides made by the government to end the galamsey menace in the country, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Abu Jinapor, says it may take four to 10 years for desirable results to be achieved.

“I must admit that we are not out of the woods yet. We have not achieved the desired results yet. Indeed, we do not have a full grip on the issue of illegal small-scale mining in the country yet. It may take some four to 10 years to completely nip the menace in the bud,” he said in an interview on Accra-based GTV.

Mr Jinapor, who doubles as the Damango Member of Parliament was, however, optimistic the government was on course and remains resolute.

“Nevertheless, we also have to admit that we have made considerable gains, and we have gotten to a point where we can reasonably be encouraged that the proper framework and the building blocks have been put in place to deal with this age-old menace,” he added.

As part of the achievements made so far, he stressed the necessary reforms to regulate the mining sector have taken place.

