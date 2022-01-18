Big Brother Naija reality TV star and a part-time stripper, Tuoyo Ideh, has cheated death again in a space of two months.

After surviving when his ceiling collapsed and landed right in his bed in November 2021, Touyo has been involved in an accident.

The reality star was riding with some friends in his Mercedes Benz when it crashed and he was rescued by the help of some onlookers.

He stated: “Thank God for life and everyone that was with me. Nothing shall take our lives this year in Jesus’ name.”

In the video shared on his page, his badly damaged car had to be pushed by people who came to his aid. Some of his tyres were damaged and his airbag was also damaged too.

RELATED

This development is taking place a few months after the reality show star escaped being injured when the POP in his bedroom came down onto his bed.

He survived in the nick of time as he had exited the room few seconds before the POP came tumbling down.