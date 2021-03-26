Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kokofu, has said all are to blame for the failure in the fight against illegal mining known in local parlance as galamsey.

He alleged that illegal miners are being shielded by chiefs, opinion leaders and politicians for their parochial interests.

Speaking at the Ekosii Sen National Dialogue Series on illegal mining, the EPA boss bemoaned how the government’s efforts have yielded very little results because “chiefs, politicians and opinion leaders aid the illegal miners.”

He also singled out his agency, EPA for failing to ensure strict compliance to environmental regulations.

“As an agency, we have also failed the people of Ghana but it is never too late to correct the wrongs,” Mr Kokofu noted.

On the way forward, he said the EPA will establish district offices across the country for constant monitoring and compliance.

He called for all hands on deck since the mandate of the EPA is to co-manage the environment in partnership with other sectors.

He appealed for more support in the government’s quest to end the menace devoid of partisan politics.