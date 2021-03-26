A man, identified as Issac Mensah, has been arrested by the Nima Divisional Police over the death of his pregnant girl.

The deceased, believed to be in her mid 30’s, was found dead at Nana Gyimah Hotel at Kokomlemle in Accra.

Police sources indicated that the suspect, aged 25 and popularly known as Ike, was arrested at Mampong after his disappearance on March 1, 2021, when the incident occurred.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect made away with the deceased’s two phones.

He went on to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money from her Momo account after which he sold one of the phones.

The deceased was discovered with wounds suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp implement seen on the face.

Information from the hotel management indicated the man lodged in with the deceased.

However, he left the facility the next day but did not return, and on March 3 the room was broken into only for the lifeless body of the woman to be discovered on the bed.

