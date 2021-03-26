Two young men, believed to be students, have been spotted in a viral video trading blows over a lady.

Though the identity of the parties is not immediately known, the lady in question is also said to be a student of the university the two students also attend.

The two in the video displayed their fighting skills on a street in front of a hostel as they jab each other.

in the video, a witness was heard running a commentary as the two fight for the ‘title belt.’

Scores of students watched the young men from their hostel corridors while a few, who embarked on a venture to separate them, failed.

Watch the video attached below: