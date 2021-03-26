Some traditional rulers in the Western Region are advocating for inclusion in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey’.

They argue that the wanton destruction of the environment and natural resources would be curtailed if they, as custodians of the lands are given some authority by the State.

Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Akuamoah Sekyim II, made the appeal while speaking at Ekosii Sen National Dialogue series on illegal mining Friday.

The government has initiated a lot of strategies including the launch of Operation Vanguard to stop the activities of illegal miners.

But their activities have rather soared with the pollution of water bodies and destruction of farmlands. This has put pressure on the Akufo-Addo administration.

Analysts have predicted that Ghana may soon import water if the phenomenon is not nipped in the bud.

This pending doom, the chief said, can be reversed if the government seeks the consent of the traditional authorities before granting concessions to mining companies.

He said though they appreciate the efforts by President Nana Akufo-Addo in the fight against galamsey, engaging them directly will make his work a lot easier.

“We are the custodians of the lands and the people come to us so if we are given some powers by the State, we can ensure they [galamseyers] don’t pollute our water bodies and destroy the environment,” he added.

He pledged their unflinching support to the government to end the illegal mining activities in the country.

Hannah Owusu-Koranteng

In support, a civil society group in the mining sector, Wassa Association of Communities Affected by Mining (WACAM) said the protection of water bodies and natural resources should be paramount to the government.

The Executive Director of WACAM, Hannah Koranteng, warned Ghana’s natural resources will be extinct in the next 20 years if the operations of illegal miners are not checked.

She called for decisive action from the government against all forms of what they termed irresponsible mining.

Godwin Amarh, General Secretary of GNASSM

On his part, General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners, Godwin Amarh, said they have ensured all their members abide by the rules set by the government.

So far, he indicated members, trained in sustainable mining, have not been caught on the wrong side of the law.

Mr Amarh pledged the members’ readiness to collaborate in sanitising the mining sector in the country.