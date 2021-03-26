Police in Accra have arrested two suspects who are specialised in vehicle break-ins.

The suspects, Wisdom Cudjoe, also known as Jordan and Joseph Ahenkora, were arrested on Saturday, 20th March, 2021 at Kasoa Opeikuma and Chorkor respectively, after they were captured on a CCTV camera, forcibly breaking into one of their targeted cars at Osu.

They are noted in police records for breaking into peoples’ cars and stealing valuables such as laptops, mobile phones and money. Currently, they have a case pending at the Circuit Court on similar charges but were granted a court bail only to be caught committing the same offence.

The suspects in their operations target car parks of restaurants, pubs, shopping centres and notable busy facilities within the metropolis where people leave their valuables in their car to eat and meet up with friends or business partners.

Police have received numerous complaints in this regard and footages of CCTV cameras capturing their activities in areas like Osu, Spintex road, Cantonments, Odorkor and Dansoman within the hours of 6:pm – 9:pm.