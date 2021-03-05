A woman in her mid 30’s has been found dead at Nana Gyimah Hotel at Kokomlemle in Accra.

She was discovered with wounds suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp implement seen on the face.

Information from the hotel management indicated the incident occurred after the deceased lodged in with a man believed to be of Nigerian descent on Monday.

The man is said to have left the facility the next day but did not return but on March 3, the room was broken into only for the lifeless body of the woman to be discovered on the bed.

The police proceeded to the facility after a formal complaint was lodged with no identification found on the deceased.

“The body was inspected but the management of the hotel had poor record-keeping as they failed to record details of their clients in the book though they had one for that purpose,” the police said in a statement.

The hotel, according to the police, also did not also have CCTV coverage that could have aided investigations.

However, the outfit has assured investigations were underway after crime experts went to the scene.