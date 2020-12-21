Two persons are said to be battling for their lives after sustaining life threatening injuries after chasing and knocking down an antelope.

The incident is reported to have occurred around 10:pm on Saturday night while the duo were travelling on a motorbike to Akwatia in the Eastern region.

The antelope was said to be crossing the main road near a cemetery, a situation which caused the rider to speed up to kill the antelope for consumption.

Though they succeed in killing the antelope, the motor is said to have somersaulted several times, leading to their injuries.

Some residents who witnessed the incident rushed them to the St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia for medical attention.

The Lower West Akyem Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Addo Kwasi Annor confirmed the incident.

He said police in Osenase are investigating the matter after if emerged that, their motorbike is unregistered.