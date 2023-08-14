A leading contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary at Akwatia of the Eastern Region, Nana Obeng-Danquah aka Daakye, has said the constituency is crying for a strong voice to represent and champion their developmental needs.

The aspirant told the media after filing his nomination forms that he is the most qualified to offer effective representation for the constituency to get its share of the national cake.

He opined that Akwatia is hugely lagging in infrastructure developments and projects even under the NPP government because of the lack of strong leadership and representation.

“As a journalist, I seek to offer effective representation to advocate for infrastructure projects, I have the skills and ability to market the Akwatia Constituency,” he stated.

Mr Obeng- Danquah, who is seen as the unifier, reiterated that without unity within the constituency as far as NPP is concerned, it will be difficult to recapture the Akwatia seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress.

According to him, unity is key if NPP wants to recapture the seat, and he entreated the party people at all levels to listen to what is happening on the ground.

Akwatia NPP constituency is sharply divided into two factions, which started with the conduct of the 2020 parliamentary primary.

The aspirant appealed to the delegates to vote wisely and not repeat past mistakes and assured them that they would be considered first in all opportunities that would be available. “Let us unite to break the eight, let us win together,” he said.

ALSO READ: