New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Cape Coast North constituency has given Horace Ekow Ewusi the nod as parliamentary candidate.

After hours of smooth, violence-free election, the former Central Regional NPP Vice Chairman came out victorious with 348 out of the total 601 votes.

Ekow Ewusi beat two contenders, Lawrence Kwaku Ampah who got 230 and former MP, Barbara Aisha Ayisi who secured 24 votes.

Mr Ewusi will face a keen contest with the incumbent MP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Dr Kwamena Minta Nyarku in the 2024 election.

He is expected to recapture the seat for the NPP after Dr Nyarku polled 22,972 against Barbara Ayisi’s 21,643 in 2020 to snatch the seat from the NPP.

