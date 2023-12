Former Deputy Attorney-General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has been elected the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr Kpemka polled 292 votes against his contender, Deputy CEO of Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Ibrahim Bahsiru, who polled 229.

He was the Member of Parliament for the constituency before losing to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Lydia Akanvariba in the 2020 elections.

