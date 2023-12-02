Abdul Manaf Ibrahim has been elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

In a closely contested race with two other candidates, Manaf secured a significant win with 765 votes, beating his closest competitor, Hajia Zainab Sallow, who garnered 231 votes.

The third candidate, Osman Yusuf, trailed behind with just 9 votes.

The Asokore Mampong District Electoral Commission Officer, Angela Afriyie Osei, announced the results, revealing that 1007 delegates participated in the voting process, with 4 ballots rejected, resulting in 1003 valid votes.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming endorsement, Mr. Manaf pledged to diligently work towards fostering unity and cohesion within the party.

He emphasized his dedication to the party’s “breaking the eight” agenda and vowed to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mohammed of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Yusuf Osman, acknowledging his third-place finish, congratulated Abdul Manaf on his convincing victory.

He pledged his support to Manaf in his campaign, expressing a collective commitment to realizing the NPP’s aspirations to capture the Asawase Constituency.

The NPP conducted its parliamentary primaries on December 2nd, focusing on orphan constituencies.