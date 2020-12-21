Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George has shared photos of his beautiful wife, Vera George on her birthday.

Mr. George took to his Facebook page to celebrate the lady he calls ‘hearbeat’.

The parliamentarian expressed how blessed he is to have Vera George as his wife and asked for God’s blessings upon her life.

READ ALSO:

He wrote;

My Queen Vee, Happy birthday to my wife, lover and best friend. May God continue to strengthen and keep you. Andrè, Kion, Symonè and I love you dearly. #HeartBeat

Vera has since seen a lot of birthday wishes