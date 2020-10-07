Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam Dzata George, has taken to social media to show off his adorable son.

He took to his Instagram page to share photos of his son he identified as Andre as he turns a year older.

He shared a photo collage that captured a lovely father and son moment as he pens an emotional message to Andre.

Today, my buddy and son turned 5. Our journey has been awesome so far even though I have been a tad nocturnal (Only those who know Andrè would understand). I wish him greatness beyond his wildest dreams. My Andre, my #Rock! ,” his message read.

Andre is the blessing from Sam George’s marriage with his wife, Vera of seven years.

Watch the photos below: