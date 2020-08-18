Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George, has taken to social media to react to actor and comedian Clemento Suarez‘s meeting with former President Rawlings.

The duo had a fun moment in Mr Rawlings’ office on Monday and the comedian did not fail to take advantage of the moment to mimic the statesman.

Clemento tried talking like Mr Rawlings, which eventually touched the softer side of the National Democratic Congress founder and got him laughing.

The comedian, after the meeting, took to Instagram to share what transpired with fans through a video with the caption, 2 superheroes.

Mr George seemed elated as many had taken to his Facebook page to react to the moment.

“Asuwer, this could not have happened in 1996. Like by now we are shaving you with something bi,” his caption read as he shared their video.