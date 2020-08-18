Seven female national team players are currently in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Black Maidens and Black Princesses were given the clearance by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 14th address to the nation on measures to mitigate the spread of the novel pandemic.

However, after a test was carried out by the government’s Covid-19 team, seven players have been confirmed as positive.

Head of Communications for the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM confirmed the unfortunate news.

“Yes it is true,” he said. “We should not be worried because the players are fine.

“They are currently in isolation and for now the only thing we can do is to wait for the final report after their mandatory quarantine. They are still in camp.”

Mr Twum also stressed that the situation will be a test case if football will resume anytime soon.

“I think the situation will be a test case for us if football will return any time soon. It is unfortunate but we hope for the best,” he added.

Meanwhile, contact sports remain suspended.