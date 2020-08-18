The Titi-Ofei Centre will host the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei as she leads a life-transforming Leadership Conversation on August 28, live on Facebook.

‘Leaditionary’ is a 50 week-long Leadership Conversation featuring 50 men and women, from varied backgrounds, who have converted their leadership experiences, successes and challenges into knowledge.

In a 45 minute conversation with the host, Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, to a global audience of young leaders, they will inspire them with the stories and success stories.

Charlotte Osei is a lawyer with 26 years experience in the public and private sectors.

She holds a Master of Laws degree (LLM) from Queen’s University, Ontario Canada and a Masters in Business Leadership (MBL) from the University of South Africa, Pretoria.

Madam Osei has previously served as Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission and Chairperson of Ghana’s National Commission for Civic Education.

She was also the Vice-Chairperson of the Executive Board of the African Capacity Building Foundation in Zimbabwe and a former President of the African Association of Election Authorities.

In 2017, Charlotte was one of the three finalists for the internationally renowned Chatham House Award for her leadership and transparency of Ghana’s 2016 elections. She was also awarded the Woman of Courage Award (2017) by the US Government.

More recently, Charlotte led the ECOWAS fact finding mission to Sierra Leone ahead of that country’s 2017 elections and was deputy head of the ECOWAS fact finding mission to Nigeria ahead of the 2019 elections.

She also served as Technical Expert (Legal) to the ECOWAS Long Term Observer Mission to the Nigerian 2019 general elections.

The former EC boss holds many academic awards and distinctions and is a published writer.

Madam Osei founded a boutique business law firm in 2007 and has also served on the boards of several Ghanaian and international businesses and foundations.

She is currently a director of EISA (Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa) and has recently taken on a new assignment as the host of the TV show – Business Compass.