Gospel musician, Patience Nyarko, says she sees no one at par with her in the gospel music fraternity.

She said this in her latest interview with Don Tsegah on Asempa FM’s Tété a Tété show.

According to her, though her colleague musicians, who patronise the gospel genre, share the spotlight with her, she is more determined to top the ladder like secular musician Shatta Wale.

She explained that she is amazed at how Shatta Wale has been able to develop youth fan base: The guy is crazy and I love crazy people.

Shatta Wale is my target. I appreciate every gospel musician but my target is Shatta Wale. The guy is crazy and I love crazy people. Everything he does he pushes for it and I love his zeal. I am not copying Shatta…

He writes his songs and how he has pulled the youth. I just love it. I am picking some things from him but I listen to Stonebwoy, Sark and the rest. I love all of them.