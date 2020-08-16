Ghanaian actress, Moesha Buduong has put to rest rumours that she has had plastic surgery to enhance her body.

In an interview on GHoNE TV, the curvy actress said she had her hips and buttocks enhanced after working out for years without any positive results.

“Yes, I had a Brazilian butt lift… I used to work out a lot but I wasn’t getting results. I was always dieting and waist training, I wanted fast results. I was not too patient” Ms. Buduong stated.

On what compiled her to do it, Moesha said she wanted to feel confident in her skin.

“I have always had confidence in myself and my skin… people seem to have a problem when you go for surgeries but when you work out for that result that’s okay” she opined.

ALSO READ:

Moesha Buduong said she knew about the side effects before opting for plastic surgery.

“I read about plastic surgery… I did my little research and I went for it. I love it, it gives you fast results” she added.

Watch full interview in the video above