A 17-year-old girl has allegedly committed suicide at Mpasaaso Number 2 in the Ahafo Ano South district in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Rita Amapofo also known as Adwoa Fordjour was found hanging in a room on Saturday August 15, 2020.

It is not clear what might have compelled the deceased to take her own life since no suicide note was found at the scene.

But in an interview, Charles K Asare, the Assembly member for the Mpasaaso electrical area, confirmed the unfortunate news to otecfmghana.com and said the entire community and the household was thrown into a state of shock.

The now-deceased, Adwoa Fordjour, is said to have engaged in fisticuffs with someone prior to taking her life.

She was hit in the head with a stone during the fight before they were separated. The deceased was said to have insisted on retaliating but was deterred by her mother.

The assemblyman said the teenager went into her room and was later found by her mother hanging by a scarf on a wooden structure.

They reported the matter to the police who deposited the body at Mankranso government hospital morgue for autopsy.