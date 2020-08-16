Ghana has recorded 322 new cases of the novel coronavirus taking the country’s tally to 42,532.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), 40,362 persons have recovered/discharged from the virus.

The death toll remains at 231 according to the Service’s website on Sunday.

Currently the country’s number of active cases is 1,939.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 21,162; Ashanti Region – 10,560; Western Region – 2,899; Eastern Region – 2,088; Central Region – 1,784; Bono East Region – 716; Volta Region – 640; Western North Region – 580; Northern Region – 487; Bono Region – 480; Ahafo Region – 469; Upper East Region – 282; Oti Region – 215; Upper West Region – 88; Savannah Region – 62; North East Region – 18.