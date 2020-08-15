After months of anticipating, fans and supporters of Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, finally got the opportunity to have a firsthand listen of his long-awaited fifth studio album, ‘Twice As Tall’.

The self-styled African Giant released the album on Friday, August 14, and millions of fans across the world kept a vigil along with the singer to receive the gift he had for them.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Burna Boy could not have a proper album listening party but the singer still made the best of the options available to him.

Burna Boy had a house-style album listening party in his home which had friends, family and colleagues in the music industry in attendance.

The Wonderful crooner also gave his fans an opportunity to be a part of the experience as he streamed the party live on video streaming platform, YouTube and his official Instagram page.

Burna Boy’s mum Bose Ogulu, his sisters Ronami and Nissi were all in attendance to share the special moment with him.

British rapper and Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don, was also present at the listening party to give her man all the support he needs.

The singer’s official DJ and some other unidentified friends were also present.

