Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, has warmed the hearts of social media users.

Ahuofe Patri has released a new photo on social media which has caused a stir on social media.

In the photo, Ahuofe Patri wore a black dress with a white shirt to go with it as she posed nicely for the camera.

READ ALSO:

In the photo, Ahuofe Patri appeared to have become ‘obolo’ in some nice places of her body.

The photos clearly depicted the natural beauty of the young actress.

Ahuofe Patri wrote: “Gave my phone to @amielanic and ….. Issa look.”

The photo has garnered massive reactions from social media users