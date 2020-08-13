Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, has warmed the hearts of social media users.
Ahuofe Patri has released a new photo on social media which has caused a stir on social media.
In the photo, Ahuofe Patri wore a black dress with a white shirt to go with it as she posed nicely for the camera.
READ ALSO:
In the photo, Ahuofe Patri appeared to have become ‘obolo’ in some nice places of her body.
The photos clearly depicted the natural beauty of the young actress.
Ahuofe Patri wrote: “Gave my phone to @amielanic and ….. Issa look.”
The photo has garnered massive reactions from social media users