A new photo of actress Ahuofe Patri looking just like Ebony Reigns has caused fans to talk on social media.

The actress had her hairdo, the ring in her nose, and general facial expression just like the late singer.

Coincidentally, Ahuofe Patri and Ebony have similar names with the only difference being their surnames.

Ahuofe Patri is called Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, while Ebony was Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng.

Her fans have reacted to the photo with some of them observing that she really looked like Ebony in that photo.