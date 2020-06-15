The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled a website to track what it describes as failed promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

This comes after the NPP also launched the www.delivery.gov.gh website to give the status report of its 2016 manifesto promises.

The website, www.nppfailedpromises.com, was launched at the party’s weekly press briefing on Monday June 15, 2020.

The party’s North Tongu Mmember of Parliament, Okudzeto Ablakwa who led the presentation explained the website was to help Ghanaians fact-check the promises of the incumbent government.

According to him, only 86 out of the total 631 promises found in the NPP’s 2016 Manifesto have been delivered so far.

Speaking on how the NDC arrived at the data, he said the party relied on credible documents and data which concluded the fulfilled promises are far less than the 78% of the NPP projected achievements.

He added the website presents detailed accounts and lists all the promises the government made in its manifesto and those which have been fulfilled after coming into power.