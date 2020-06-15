Government has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of altering its manifesto promises made to Ghanaians ahead of the 20116 general elections.

According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, his party made 388 promises and not the 631 the opposition party is claiming.

The NDC, at a press conference in Accra, said government had fulfilled just 14 percent of its plethora of promises it made to Ghanaians in 2016.

These failed promises, the party argued should be enough basis for the citizenry to reject the Akufo-Addo led administration in the December 2020 polls.

The NDC has also launched a website to track what it describes as failed promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In a rebuttal, Hon. Oppong Nkrumah said the 235 extra promises the NDC claims it has discovered is false.

He explained that the NDC rather lifted words from vision and strategic framework of the NPP’s 2016 manifesto to increase the number of promises to get the 631 figure.

“This attempt to distort records is the true definition of intellectual dishonesty,” the Information Minister said.

Hon Oppong Nkrumah could not fathom why a party which failed in delivering most its promises to Ghanaians and was voted out is now scoring government 14 percent.

“This 14% will not be believed by even hardcore NDC members. They won’t score President Akufo-Addo 14% on his record so far” he stressed.

Hon. Oppong Nkrumah said the NDC peddled an obvious untruth and government will be always ready to expose them.