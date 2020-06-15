The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East, Queenstar Pokuaa Sawyer, has been interrogated by the Agona Swedru Divisional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Her interrogation is over his alleged removal of Professor Kwesi Yankah’s campaign posters at Mankrong-Junction.

A source close to the Police Command told GNA that the case was transferred from Mankrong-Junction Police Station to Agona Swedru for further investigations.

It would be recalled that Mr Seth Arhin, Agona East Constituency Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on April 20, reported to the Mankrong-Junction Police about the removal of Prof Yankah’s posters at the market in the town.

According to the source, the complainant said the MP on reaching the Mankrong-Junction market, while on her usual rounds to distribute food items to supporters of the NDC, saw posters of Professor Kwesi Yankah who is the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Area and President Akufo-Addo posted on pillars in the market.

The source said Mrs Sawyer got down from her car and walked straight into the Market and allegedly removed the posters with an explanation that the edifice was built with her own funds and as such, supporters of the NPP had no right to post posters on the pillars.

The source said the MP delayed in responding to the invitation extended to her to report to the police station to give her statement on the matter.

The delay compelled the police to write to the Speaker of Parliament to request for the release of Mrs Sawyyer.

According to the Source, it took about a month before the request made to the Speaker of Parliament was granted to enable Mrs Sawyer to report to the Swedru Police.

The MP has, so far, given her statement to the police and pledged to respond to any further invitation concerning the case.

The docket on the case has been sent to the Attorney’s General Office in Cape Coast for advice.