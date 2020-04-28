Actress Ahuofe Patri has shared a beautiful video of colleague and rumoured boyfriend Kalybos to wish him a happy birthday.

She shared a ‘Tik Tok’ video of the actor and refered to Kalybos as a “gentleman.”

She called on her fans to help her wish Kalybos well in her caption.

Her fans have accordingly commented on the video and wished Kalybos well with some saying he is Ahuofe Patri’s boyfriend.

ALSO: Check out Ahuofe Patri’s ‘TikTok’ video in her bedroom

Kalybos himself responded to the post using love emojis: kalybos1: “Alla Patri Patri wati.”