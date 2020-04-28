Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media via her Instagram page to share a message with her Muslim fans during the month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan Mubarak to all Our Muslim Brothers and Sisters, May Allah accept our Prayers, Bless Us and Heal the World…We are with you in spirit and in Truth…Allah Bless you # inshaAllah,” she posted.

The tone of her message left some fans wondering about her religion and one even asked if she is a Muslim.

The actress responded to the comment by saying that she is a Christian but that she has a Muslim boyfriend.

See a screenshot of their exchange below: