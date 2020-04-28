Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has warned persons taking advantage of social media platforms of government officials to dupe unsuspecting victims.

According to him, he has received several reports of people using fake social media accounts to demand money from unsuspecting victims in exchange for opportunities, in his name.

The Minister in a Facebook post, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 cautioned the general public to be wary of such fraudulent persons who have taken advantage of the existing global crisis to dupe people.

His post read: “It has come to my notice that a good number of persons are falling victim to fraudulent persons purporting to be me on social media. Please note that I do not solicit for nor provide any protocol opportunities to people either in person or via social media. I urge you to ignore or report to the police any of such persons soliciting payments in my name. I have notified the National Security apparatus to investigate and apprehend such fraudsters.”