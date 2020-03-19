Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, has broken silence on accusations that he’s a 40 seconds man, allegations made by his wife in the heat of their divorce struggles.

Mr Churchill uploaded a video of himself participating in the #Stayathomechallenge initiated by footballers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of his followers were astonished by his prowess in the challenge that they wondered if he was truly a 40 seconds man.

One follower wrote: ‘And dem sey Baba no fit do pass 40 seconds, Baby still fit ooo.’

The father-of-one replied: No mind them awon onibaje, olorun maje ki a kan agbako. When you Dey enjoy he no 40 seconds.

In another reply to one of his followers, Churchill wrote: ‘no mind yeye talk joh, before na my King Kong, My Mr X, After separation Mr.X no be MR X again, MY King Kong turns 40 secs Man. ‘