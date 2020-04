Actress Ahuofe Patri has shared with her fans how she is staying home during this lockdown period.

She shared a video of her in the bedroom squatting on her big bed and dancing.

The actress posted the video on her Instagram page with a caption urging her fans to stay at home.

ALSO: Why Reggie Rockstone feels disrespected by Ghanaians

Many people have admired the video and showered praises on her.

Check it out: