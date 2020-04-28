It is encouraging to receive messages of hope, especially in difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic era.

A lady has narrated one of such stories to motivate as many people as may have found themselves in a similar situation.

Doreen Moraa Moracha is a young lady who has found herself on the wrong side of the then-dreaded HIV/AIDS virus since she was eight.

Doreen is now 27 and on the 20th year of living with HIV she shared her story with Kenyans online.

I was 8 years old when my parents were told I'm HIV positive 😔 doctors gave me upto my 12th birthday. This August I'm looking forward to my 28th birthday,God is not done with me yet🙏#SundayThoughts #SundayFunday pic.twitter.com/I36w1CUx6J — Doreen Moraa Moracha (@D_Moraa) April 26, 2020

Doreen shared her story with photos of her as a young innocent girl who according to doctors, was not going to see past her 12th birthday.

She said doctors gave her four years to live when she was as young as eight but she braved the storm and has since lived with her condition for 20 years with the virus.

Netizens applauded her for the courage and the positivity she has, not letting any stigmatisation affect her beautiful smile and joyous life.

