Controversial actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has ascended to ‘cloud 9’ after her name was mentioned in one of the tracks of Stonebwoy’s ‘Angloga Junction’ album.

Track 11; ‘Critical’, which features Nigeria’s Zlatan Ibe, had a phrase that described the banging body of Akuapem Poloo and the internet cannot contain her excitement.

“Cardib twin from Ghana to Naija with the banging body,” is the line that has brought great joy into her life.

She posted a video of Zlatan on her Instagram page to demonstrate her ‘new found love’ and confessed how she had started developing special interest in the rapper.

“Someone should tell this gentleman @zlatan_ibile that I love him wai haha the love is deep from the Nigerians 🇳🇬💚💚💚💚 I just saw him tagging me in on his recent posts, aww I didn’t know he even watched me,” she said.