The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ethics Committee has taken delivery of the raw footage of ‘Number 12’ exposé from Tiger Eye PI.

The Accra-based investigative organisation on June 6, 2018, premiered an anti-graft investigation involving Ghanaian football officials.

The investigations were meant to uncover some unscrupulous behaviour in the Ghanaian football fraternity.

The Executive Council in February 2020, requested for the raw footage of the ‘Number 12’ exposé in order to deal with the matter which remains one of the key Compliance and Integrity demands from FIFA.

READ ALSO

The videos are key components for the Ethics Committee in its work on governance.

Officials of Tiger Eye PI have also assured the GFA of their preparedness to assist the Ethics Committee in its work.

Receiving the footage, General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, thanked officials of Cromwell Gray LLP (lawyers of Tiger Eye PI) on behalf of the GFA and assured all that work will commence immediately on the matter to bring closure to all stakeholders including FIFA.