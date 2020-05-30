Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahoufe Patri, has surprised her followers with her latest photo.

Ahoufe Patri has released a new photo that is causing confusion on social media.

In the photo, Ahoufe Patri, looking beautiful as expected, is seen at the beach.

From the photo, Ahoufe Patri is captured wearing a green swimwear.

She then posed for the camera and flaunted her thick body to the world.