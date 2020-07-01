Ghanaian actresses, Salma Mumin and Ahuofe Patri have set tongues wagging with their latest bikini photos on social media.

The photos capture the duo hanging out at an unidentified location as Salma donned a tiger-skin design bikini with a coat with Ahuofe in a blue.

One of the photos captured the actresses kneeling down as they made a toast and posed for the camera.

The second saw them in a runway modelling pose as they flaunted their thick bodies.

Ahuofe Patri who shared the photos on Instagram captioned it, “thick thighs and cocktails’ while Salma commenting on the post wrote, “I see you baby.”

Watch the photos below: