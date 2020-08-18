Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, the beautiful wife of John Dumelo, has caused a stir with her latest post on social media which featured actress Nadia Buari.

Mrs Dumelo has shared an old photo of Nadia Buari which rarely showed she was pregnant but she indicated the actress was five months pregnant.

The photo captured the duo at an event as Miss Buari rocked a Kente Kaba and Slit outfit with Mrs Dumelo in a gold and black dress.

“So @iamnadiabuari was five months pregnant with her fourth child in this picture 😱😱 this girl can hide pregnancy for Africa🤣🤣🤣🤣….and by the way if u looking for a place to keep your secrets, kindly contact her😷🗣,” her caption read.

The actress, who was left speechless upon sighting the photo, said: “Oh boi…and it had to be the least attractive picture.”

Watch the photo below: