Residents of Baano in the Bono Region have described the efforts of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) as insufficient, following the state of the community.

The residents claim the former MP raised the status of the district and they expected the incumbent to follow suit, but to them, he has proven he does not have the interest of Baano at heart.

A resident said “12 years of service, yet no show.”

The resident, who spoke to Adom News, said that is the reason why they have decided to vote ‘skirt and blouse’ come December 7.

The charged residents have formed a ‘Skirt and Blouse’ club with motto ‘Jaman South mpontuo nti’ which means ‘for the development of Jaman South’.

SEE ALSO

They also complained about the deplorable nature of their roads and lack of basic infrastructure across the Jaman South constituency.

To them, a change of MP is the surest way Baano will see development, and if that means going against their chosen political party, so be it.

Watch video above:



