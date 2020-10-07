Kumasi Asante Kotoko have terminated their kits sponsorship deal with Portuguese sportswear manufacturing company Strike, the club has announced.

The Ghana Premier League side signed a three-year deal with the kits manufacturers in 2018 but has ended the deal with a year remaining on the contract.

The sponsorship deal was worth GH¢ 50,000.00 and extra bonuses in revenue generated from the sales of replica jerseys.

The Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management, after taking office, said the club had no kit sponsorship agreement with Strike but instead with Club Consult Africa led by former player, Yusif Chibsah.

Management has decided to terminate the contract and indicated that a new befitting kits sponsor will be announced to the public.

Strike has been kitting several clubs in Ghana including Liberty Professionals, Vision FC, Bechem United, Mountainers FC and Great Olympics.

Check the statement from the club below: